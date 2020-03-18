Home

Passed away suddenly, at home, on 3rd March, 2020, aged 83 years. Beloved wife to the late Eric. A dearly loved aunt to Vic and Beverley and a much loved great-auntie to Emma and Sarah also great-great auntie to Jack. She will be greatly missed by all of her friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 26th March, 2020 at 12:15 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 18, 2020
