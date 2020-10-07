Home

Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
11:30
Fenland Crematorium
Ian KILBY Notice
KILBY

Ian 'Neil' Aged 80 years of Leverington. Peacefully on 29th September 2020 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. Treasured husband of Daphne, much loved dad of Carol and Ian, dear father-in-law of Tracie and Bill, much loved grandad of Sam, Joe and Terri and a great-grandad 'Fish' to his seven great-grandchildren. Sadly due to current restrictions a family service will be held at Fenland Crematorium on Tuesday 13th October 2020 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'British Lung Foundation' may be made at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or send to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 7, 2020
