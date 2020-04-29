Home

MOTTRAM Ian of March, passed away peacefully on 22nd April 2020, aged 75 years. Dearly loved Husband of Sue, much loved Dad of Simon and Jason and their partners V and Louise, devoted Grandad of Robyn, Jodie and Felix and a dear Brother of the late Yvonne. Under the present circumstances a private family funeral will take place. Donations in his memory for The Gables Residents Comfort Fund Eastrea may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 29, 2020
