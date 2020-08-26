|
BARNES
Ina
Aged 79 years of Murrow
Peacefully on 12th August 2020 whilst in Peterborough City Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Derek (Doggy), devoted mum of Andrew and Denise, a dear mother-in-law, a much loved nan, sister-in-law and aunty. Sadly, due to current restrictions a family only service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Thursday 27th August at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Diabetes UK' may be made at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or send to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 26, 2020