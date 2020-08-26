Home

Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Ina BARNES

Notice Condolences

Ina BARNES Notice
BARNES

Ina

Aged 79 years of Murrow

Peacefully on 12th August 2020 whilst in Peterborough City Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Derek (Doggy), devoted mum of Andrew and Denise, a dear mother-in-law, a much loved nan, sister-in-law and aunty. Sadly, due to current restrictions a family only service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Thursday 27th August at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Diabetes UK' may be made at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or send to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 26, 2020
