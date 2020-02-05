|
CANHAM (Feary)
Irene
Peacefully on 26th January at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Irene. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Stan and mother of Margaret, mother in law of Alan. Funeral Service St Peters Church, Upwell, on Tuesday 18th February at 12.30pm followed by Cremation at Fenland Crematorium, March. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired for High Haven, Downham Market may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech Tel. 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 5, 2020