Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
12:30
Fenland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene DOWNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene DOWNES

Notice Condolences

Irene DOWNES Notice
DOWNES

Irene

formerly of Emneth, passed away peacefully at Beech Lodge Care Home, Holbeach on Tuesday, 21st July 2020, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill, a loving sister, aunt and great-aunt. Will be sadly missed. Funeral Service will take place at Fenland Crematorium on Friday, 7th August 2020 at 12.30pm. There will be a live webcast of the service. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Irene may be made at the service. George James & Son (inc. Brewins), City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LT. Tel: 01354 652208 www.georgejamesandson.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -