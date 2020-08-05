|
|
DOWNES
Irene
formerly of Emneth, passed away peacefully at Beech Lodge Care Home, Holbeach on Tuesday, 21st July 2020, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill, a loving sister, aunt and great-aunt. Will be sadly missed. Funeral Service will take place at Fenland Crematorium on Friday, 7th August 2020 at 12.30pm. There will be a live webcast of the service. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Irene may be made at the service. George James & Son (inc. Brewins), City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LT. Tel: 01354 652208 www.georgejamesandson.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 5, 2020