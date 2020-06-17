|
HOWARD Irene 'Joy'
passed away at home peacefully on 7th June 2020 aged 76 years, after a long illness bravely borne with her husband by her side. Dearly loved wife of Tony, much loved mum of Stephen and Kevin, mother-in-law of Jane and Erica and a cherished nan of Augustus, a loving sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Joy will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. The funeral will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday 29th June at 2.30pm. Please no black to be worn at Joy's request. Family flowers only please. Donations for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity (Alan Hudson Day Care Centre) may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 17, 2020