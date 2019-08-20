|
LITTLEJOHN
Irene Miriam
Formerly of March passed away peacefully on 12th August 2019 at Swan House Chatteris aged 106 years. Beloved Wife of the late Ernest, a Loving Aunt and close friend of Audrey. Funeral service at
Fenland Crematorium March on Thursday 29th August 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for the Riverside Practice Patients Association may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 20, 2019