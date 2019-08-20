Home

Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:30
Fenland Crematorium March
LITTLEJOHN

Irene Miriam

Formerly of March passed away peacefully on 12th August 2019 at Swan House Chatteris aged 106 years. Beloved Wife of the late Ernest, a Loving Aunt and close friend of Audrey. Funeral service at

Fenland Crematorium March on Thursday 29th August 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for the Riverside Practice Patients Association may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 20, 2019
