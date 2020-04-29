|
|
HAWKINS
Iris Joan Alma (known as Joan)
passed peacefully away on Sunday 12th April 2020 at Aria Court Care Home, March. Beloved wife of the late Chris. Devoted mother of Sandra and Barry. Loving mother-in-law of Graham and Shahrazd. Dear sister of John (dec). Much loved nana, great-nana, and great-great-nana. Due to government restrictions there will be a private cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Friday 8th May 2020 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. A memorial service for Joan will be held at a later date. All enquiries to A. R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director, Pinfold Lodge, Pinfold Road, Upwell PE14 9DZ. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 29, 2020