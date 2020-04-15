|
|
HAMMOND
Ivan (Tiddler)
passed away on the 7th April 2020 aged 78 years. Much loved husband of Judy, dearly loved father of Joanne and Richard, father in law of Heath and Hayley, cherished grandad of Kingsley, Jordan and Jacques and great grandad of Olivia. Ivan will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. Judy and family would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support through this difficult period. Due to social distancing and self isolation, immediate family only will attend his funeral. W. Bailey and Son, Wisbech.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 15, 2020