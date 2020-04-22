|
WRIGHT
Ivan of Doddington, passed away peacefully on 14th April 2020 at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Jean and much loved dad of Alan, John and Sheila, father-in-law of Helen, Caroline and David and adoring grandad and great-grandad. Brother of Barry and friend of many. A private family funeral will take place and a thanksgiving service will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory for St Mary's Church, Doddington may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 22, 2020