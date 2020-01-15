Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
13:00
Providence Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ive BEVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ive BEVIS

Notice Condolences

Ive BEVIS Notice
BEVIS

Ive Peacefully on 3rd January 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Pete, Mum to Simon, Mother-in-law to Margo and Nana to Grace, Felix and Jonah. An inspiration and example to us all. Private Cremation at Peterborough Crematorium followed by a service of thanksgiving at Providence Baptist Church March on Saturday 25th January 2020 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in her memory for Providence Baptist Church may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -