Ive Peacefully on 3rd January 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Pete, Mum to Simon, Mother-in-law to Margo and Nana to Grace, Felix and Jonah. An inspiration and example to us all. Private Cremation at Peterborough Crematorium followed by a service of thanksgiving at Providence Baptist Church March on Saturday 25th January 2020 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in her memory for Providence Baptist Church may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 15, 2020