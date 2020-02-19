|
|
MANN
Jack
Peacefully on 2nd February at his home in Outwell. Jack. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Doris and a much loved father, father in law, Grandad and Great Grandad. Funeral Service on Thursday 20th February at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn at 10:45am. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Care may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Ditector, Upwell, Wisbech Tel. 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 19, 2020