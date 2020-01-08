|
|
PURELL
Jack Royal Hector
peacefully at home on the 26th December 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Sheila, loving dad of Mark, Nicola and daughter-in-law Debbie, cherished grandad of Marc, Jamie, Matthew, Carly and Scott and a loving great-grandad. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Jack for The Fenland Team- Hospice at Home may be made at the service. Co-operative Funeralcare (inc J.H. Landin), 72 High Street, Chatteris, Cambs, PE16 6NN. Tel: 01354 760072
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 8, 2020