|
|
BARNES Jackie (nee HARVEY) of Manea passed away peacefully on 26th January 2020 aged 57 years. Dearly loved Mother of Christopher and Craig and a dear Mother-in-law, Nanny, Daughter, Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunt and friend of many. Funeral service at St John's Church March on Wednesday 19th February 2020 at 12.45pm followed by Interment in Eastwood Cemetery March. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Macmillan Cancer Support may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 5, 2020