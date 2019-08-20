|
|
COATES James Barry
Barry passed away peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by his family, on Sunday 11th August 2019, aged 73. Beloved husband of Hilary. Dearly loved father of Christopher, Matthew and Caroline. Dear father-in-law of Cheryl and Beverley. Loving and proud grandad of his seven grandchildren. A kind son-in-law and a valued friend. Funeral service to be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 27th August 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Royal Papworth Charity
may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 20, 2019