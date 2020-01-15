Home

COX

James

Treasured memories of a dearly loved son, brother, dad and uncle who left us on the 17th January 2018 aged 46.

No one knows the heartache, that lies behind our smile,

no one knows how many times, we have broken down and cried,

but we want to tell you something James, so there won't be any doubt, you are so wonderful to think of, but so hard to live without.

We love and miss you every day.

Love from Mum and Ken, Lisa and Mark, Luke and Emily and all your loving family xxx
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 15, 2020
