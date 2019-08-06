|
EDGELEY
James
'Jim'
It is with great sadness Jim suddenly passed away at home on Sunday 28th July 2019, aged 71. Devoted husband of Janet, beloved father of Andrew, Jayne and Adam, as well as a loved father-in-law to Tracey, Shane and Samantha, treasured grandad of Sapphire, Zack, Katie, Beth, Jake, Oliver and Lucie, a dearest brother to Peter and a friend to many, P.C 704 Community police officer "The Gentle Giant" of the North Ward. Jim's funeral service will take place at Fenland Crematorium on Tuesday 13th August at 2.30pm, all are welcome. Family flowers only.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 6, 2019