Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
KEHOE
James (Jim)
Of March passed away on 10th June 2019 at Sue Ryder Home Thorpe Hall aged 77 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Margaret, much loved Dad of Cath and Tim, Father-in-law of Neil and Sarah, Brother of Mary and friend of many. Funeral service at
Fenland Crematorium March on Friday 5th July 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 19, 2019
