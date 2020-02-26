Home

Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
12:00
St Paul's Church
Gorefield
Jane HOWLETT Notice
HOWLETT

Jane

Aged 61 years of Gorefield. Peacefully on 15th February 2020 at her home. Much loved wife of Geoff, dear mum of Luke and Sabrina, dearly loved nanny of Junior and Alicia, dear sister of Paul, Anne and Clive. Jane will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A funeral service will be held at St Paul's Church, Gorefield on Thursday 5th March 2020 at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for MacMillan Centre -QEHKL may be made at the service, or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 26, 2020
