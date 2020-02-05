|
|
SKEELS
Jane
Aged 57 years of Wisbech. Suddenly on 15th January 2020 at her home. Much loved wife of Kevin, dear step-mum of Emma and Danny (dec), dear mother-in-law of Nick, devoted nan of Jessica, Archie and Felicity. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Thursday 13 th February 2020 at 9.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'The Friends of Wisbech Hospital' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 5, 2020