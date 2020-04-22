Home

ALDRED

Janet Marian

(née Adams)

of Chatteris passed away peacefully with her devoted carers by her side on 10th April 2020, aged 86 years. Beloved Wife of the late Philip, much loved Sister of Shirley and a dear Aunt, Cousin and friend of many. A private family funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March. A service of thanksgiving will be held at a date to be arranged. Donations in her memory for the British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 22, 2020
