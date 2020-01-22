Home

Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
13:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
Kings Lynn
COX

Janet

Aged 73 years of Wisbech. Peacefully on 11th January 2020 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Dearly loved wife of John, devoted mum of Tracey (dec) and Richard, much loved sister of Marion, Vic and Ray. Janet will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Wednesday 5th February 2020 at 1pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be shared between Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 22, 2020
