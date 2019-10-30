|
|
FENNELOW
Janet
Aged 81 years of Parson Drove. Peacefully on 19th October 2019 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Dearly loved wife of Jeff, loving mum of Mervyn and Stephen (dec), a much loved sister of Graham (dec), June (dec), Jean (dec), Charlie and Annette, a dear sister-in-law and a much loved aunt. A funeral service will be held at Southea Church, Parson Drove on Friday 1st November 2019 at 1.30pm., followed by committal at Fenland Crematorium, March Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for 'Macmillan Cancer Support - Wisbech Branch' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 30, 2019