Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:30
Fenland Crematorium
Janet FISHER

Janet FISHER Notice
FISHER

Janet Passed away peacefully after a long illness bravely fought on Friday 23rd August 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 69 years. Her funeral service is to be held at Fenland Crematorium, March, on Thursday 12th September at 11.30am, and her family respectfully request that casual clothing is worn. Family flowers only please, and donations for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (Haematology Department) may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY. Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 3, 2019
