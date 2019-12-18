Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:45
St Peter's Church
OWEN Janet of March, passed away peacefully on 2nd December 2019 at her home, aged 82 years. Dearly loved Wife of Ron, much loved Mum of Tim, Alastair and Greg and a dear Mother-in-law, Grandmother to her 8 grandchildren and friend of many. Funeral Service at St Peter's Church, March on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 12.45pm followed by Interment in Eastwood Cemetery, March. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for RNIB may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner and Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 18, 2019
