|
|
ROWELL
Janet (née ALLEN)
Aged 80 years of Parson Drove
Suddenly on 21st April 2020 at her home. Dearly loved wife of Tony, a much loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Janet will be fondly remembered but sadly missed by all her family and friends. A family graveside service will be held at Southea Church, Parson Drove on Tuesday 12th May 2020 at 2.00pm. Donations if desired for 'QEH, King's Lynn NHS Trust Charitable Fund' can be made online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 29, 2020