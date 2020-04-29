Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
14:00
Southea Church, Parson Drove
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet ROWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet ROWELL

Notice Condolences

Janet ROWELL Notice
ROWELL

Janet (née ALLEN)

Aged 80 years of Parson Drove

Suddenly on 21st April 2020 at her home. Dearly loved wife of Tony, a much loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Janet will be fondly remembered but sadly missed by all her family and friends. A family graveside service will be held at Southea Church, Parson Drove on Tuesday 12th May 2020 at 2.00pm. Donations if desired for 'QEH, King's Lynn NHS Trust Charitable Fund' can be made online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -