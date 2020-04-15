|
RUSSELL
Janet Maureen
Suddenly on 30th March at at her home in Upwell, Janet, aged 77 years. Dearly love wife of the late Marcus, much loved mum of Elaine, Paul and Marty and a dear mother-in-law, nan, great-nan and a special aunt to Charlie and Charmine. Due to Government restrictions, sadly it's a private interment. A Memorial Service to take place at a later date. All enquires to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 15, 2020