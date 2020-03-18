|
|
SWAIN
Janet Evelyn
Passed away at home on Sunday, 1st March 2020, aged 69 years. Loving mum, nan, sister and friend of many. Will be sadly missed. Funeral service to be held at The Salvation Army, Chatteris on Monday, 23rd March 2020 at 11.00am followed by interment at Eastwood Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Janet for The District Nursing team may be made at the service. George James & Son (inc. Brewins) City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LT Tel. 01354 65208 www.georgejamesandson.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 18, 2020