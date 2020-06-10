Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice GREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice GREEN

Notice Condolences

Janice GREEN Notice
GREEN

Janice 'Jan'

Passed away on the 3rd June, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 78 years, of Walpole Highway. A beloved wife of the late Ronnie. A much loved mum of Theresa and Kevin. A dearly loved nan of Nikki and great-nan to Cole, Imogen, Alexander and Scott. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -