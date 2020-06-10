|
|
GREEN
Janice 'Jan'
Passed away on the 3rd June, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 78 years, of Walpole Highway. A beloved wife of the late Ronnie. A much loved mum of Theresa and Kevin. A dearly loved nan of Nikki and great-nan to Cole, Imogen, Alexander and Scott. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 10, 2020