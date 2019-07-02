NEALE



Janice Annette



(Key)



Passed away peacefully at home on the morning of 18th June 2019, aged 54. Mum of Ross, Laura and Damon, daughter, sister, aunty, nannie and good friend of many. Janice enjoyed life immensely with her friends and loved ones, she will be sorely missed by an abundance of us. The funeral service to celebrate the life of Janice will commence at St. Peter's Church, March on Friday 19th July at 1.45pm. We, the family, would like to personally thank everyone for their support through these difficult times and would ask that anyone who knew Janice to join us in celebrating her life. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Janice for Kidney Care UK and North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (Peterborough Dialysis Unit) may be made at the service. George James & Son (inc. Brewins), City Road, March, Cambs PE15 9LT. Tel: 01354 652208



www.georgejamesandson.co.uk Published in Fenland Citizen on July 2, 2019