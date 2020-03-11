|
AINGER
Jean of Doddington passed away suddenly on 20th February 2020 at her home aged 93 years. Wife of the late Ernie, Mother of Sandra and Amanda and a dear Mother-in-law, Grannie and Great Grannie. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Tuesday 17th March 2020 at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for St Mary's Church Doddington Fabric Fund may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
