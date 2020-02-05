Home

Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
13:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
On 25th January 2020, peacefully at Ashville House, Downham Market, Jean, aged 93 years, formerly of Wisbech. Much loved mum of Stephen and Sheila. Dear mother-in-law of John. Devoted grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday 21st February at 1.00pm. Bright clothes attire please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for SSAFA may be given at the service or sent c/o A.J.Coggles Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 5, 2020
