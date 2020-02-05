|
|
EDWARDS
?Jean
(nee Knight)
On 25th January 2020, peacefully at Ashville House, Downham Market, Jean, aged 93 years, formerly of Wisbech. Much loved mum of Stephen and Sheila. Dear mother-in-law of John. Devoted grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday 21st February at 1.00pm. Bright clothes attire please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for SSAFA may be given at the service or sent c/o A.J.Coggles Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 5, 2020