Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00
St Wendreda's Church
March
Interment
Following Services
Eastwood Cemetery
March
Jean GRANGE

Jean GRANGE Notice
GRANGE Jean Catherine (nee Galley)

passed away peacefully on 5th November 2019, aged 73 years. Loving wife of Michael, dearly loved mum of Jackie and Tim and a devoted grandmother, great-grandmother and friend of many. Funeral Service at St Wendreda's Church, March on Friday 15th November 2019 at 11.00am followed by Interment in Eastwood Cemetery, March. At Jean's request please wear colourful clothing. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Dementia UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 13, 2019
