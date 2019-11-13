|
|
GRANGE Jean Catherine (nee Galley)
passed away peacefully on 5th November 2019, aged 73 years. Loving wife of Michael, dearly loved mum of Jackie and Tim and a devoted grandmother, great-grandmother and friend of many. Funeral Service at St Wendreda's Church, March on Friday 15th November 2019 at 11.00am followed by Interment in Eastwood Cemetery, March. At Jean's request please wear colourful clothing. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Dementia UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 13, 2019