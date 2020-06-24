|
GREEN Jean of March, passed away peacefully on 8th June 2020 at her home, aged 91 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Stan, much loved Mum of Marion, Thelma (deceased) and Gordon and a dear Mother-in-law, Nan, Great-Nan, Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunt and friend of many. A private family funeral service will take place. Donations in her memory for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 24, 2020