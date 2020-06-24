Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean GREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean GREEN

Notice Condolences

Jean GREEN Notice
GREEN Jean of March, passed away peacefully on 8th June 2020 at her home, aged 91 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Stan, much loved Mum of Marion, Thelma (deceased) and Gordon and a dear Mother-in-law, Nan, Great-Nan, Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunt and friend of many. A private family funeral service will take place. Donations in her memory for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -