GREEN
Jean
The family would like to thank all who sent messages of sympathy and support on the sad loss of Jean and to all who attended the service. Thanks to Barbara Taylor for the lovely service, to Corinne Turner for the beautiful flowers and Mark Turner of Turner & Son for his efficient and caring funeral services. Also thanks to Dr Wendy Harrison and staff at Cornerstone Practice, staff at Lloyd's Pharmacy, the District Nurses and the East of England Ambulance Service. Donations in memory of Jean for the East Anglian Air Ambulance totalled £350.00.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 5, 2020