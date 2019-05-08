Home

A.R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director
Pinfold Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE14 9DZ
01945 772502
Jean Gwendolyn SYMONDS

Jean Gwendolyn SYMONDS Notice
Peacefully on Saturday 27th April 2019 at the North Cambs Hospital Wisbech, Jean aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Eric. Much loved mum of Diane and Peter. Mother-in-law of John (deceased). Loving nanna of Stuart, James and Claire. Great-nanna of Lewis and Daisy. Funeral Service to be held on Tuesday 21st May 2019 at St Leonards Church, Leverington at 1.00pm followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for St Leonards Church may be made at the service or sent c/o A. R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director, Pinfold House, St Peter's Road, Upwell, PE14 9DZ. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 8, 2019
