HALL
Jean Sylvia (nee Tweed)
passed away at Peterborough City Hospital on Tuesday 22nd October 2019, aged 85 years. Much loved wife of Ernie, devoted mum of Elaine, Carol and Susan, nan of Tara, Adam and Nathan and a great-nan (know as Nanny Jean). She was a friend to many and will be greatly missed by all. Funeral Service will take place at St. Nicholas Church, Manea, on Monday 4th November at 12.45pm followed by interment at Manea Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Jean for Alzheimer's Society and Dementia UK may be made at the service. George James & Son (inc. Brewins) City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LT. Tel: 01354 652208 www.georgejamesandson.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 30, 2019