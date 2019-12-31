Home

Aged 90 years of March formerly of Doddington. Peacefully on 12th December 2019 whilst at her home. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert (Bob) much loved sister-in-law and aunt. A funeral service will be held at St Mary's Church, Doddington on Monday 6th January 2020 at 1pm followed by interment in the churchyard. Flowers welcome. All enquiries to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 31, 2019
