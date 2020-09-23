|
MASKERY
(née Feast) Jean
passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Peterborough City Hospital on 31st August 2020 aged 78 years. Much loved Wife of the late Robert, devoted Mum to Jonathan and Alexis, Mother-in-law to Joe, loving Grandmother to Ethan and Isaac and a dear Sister, Aunty, Cousin and friend to many. A private family funeral service will take place at Fenland Crematorium March on Wednesday 30th September 2020 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only,
donations in her memory will be divided between Diabetes UK and Cats Protection and may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 23, 2020