The Co-operative Funeralcare Wisbech
Weasenham Lane
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 2RY
01945 475495
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
13:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
Kings Lynn
Jean SMART

Jean SMART Notice
SMART

Jean

passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 12th January 2020, aged 82 years. Beloved wife of Roy, and a much loved aunt of Katrina. She will be very sadly missed. Her funeral service is to be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn, on Thursday 6 th February 2020 at 1:45pm. Casual wear requested. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu for The North Norfolk Hospice Tapping House may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY Tel: 01945 475495.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 22, 2020
