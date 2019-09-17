Home

Aged 78 years, of Wisbech. Peacefully on 9th September 2019 following a long stay in hospital. Beloved wife of the late Gregory, much loved mother of Toby, Harriet, Bart and Alex, a cherished Gaga to her 9 grandchildren. She will be very much missed by us all. A funeral service will be held at Our Lady and St Charles Borromeo, Wisbech on Monday 23rd September 2019 at 11.30am. No flowers please. Donations if desired for 'Addenbrooke's Liver Transplant Association' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 17, 2019
