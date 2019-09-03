|
BATES
Jennifer (Jenny)
Passed away peacefully with her family around her on Tuesday 27th August 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 71 years. Beloved wife of the late Bob, much loved Mum of Bobby and Pauline, John and Caroline and Nanny of William, Henry and Charlie, who will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her. Her funeral service is to be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn, on Tuesday 17th September at 12:15pm. Flowers are welcome and donations in Jenny's memory for East Of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust may be made at the service, or given via www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries/66723 where memories may also be shared. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY Tel: 01945 475495.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 3, 2019