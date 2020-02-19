Home

Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00
Southea Church
Parson Drove
Jessie SPRIGGS

SPRIGGS

Jessie

Aged 98 years of Parson Drove. Peacefully on 9th February 2020 whilst in Peterborough City Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Cyril, devoted mum of John, Malcolm and Pauline, dear mother-in-law of Jenny, Linda and David, much loved nan, great nan and great great nan. A funeral service will be held at Southea Church, Parson Drove, on Friday 21st February 2020 at 11am, followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Parson Drove Surgery' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 19, 2020
