SPRIGGS
Jessie
Aged 98 years of Parson Drove. Peacefully on 9th February 2020 whilst in Peterborough City Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Cyril, devoted mum of John, Malcolm and Pauline, dear mother-in-law of Jenny, Linda and David, much loved nan, great nan and great great nan. A funeral service will be held at Southea Church, Parson Drove, on Friday 21st February 2020 at 11am, followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Parson Drove Surgery' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 19, 2020