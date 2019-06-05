|
|
CROFTS
Jill Elizabeth
Passed away peacefully at Polebrook Nursing Home, Oundle on Monday 27th May, 2019 aged 76 years. Beloved wife of the late John, dearly loved mum, nanna, sister, aunt and dear friend. Funeral Service to be held at Fenland Crematorium, on Thursday 6th June at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Jill for Cancer Research UK may be made at the service. George James & Son (inc. Brewins) City Road, March, Cambs PE15 9LT. Tel: 01354 652208 www.georgejamesandson.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 5, 2019