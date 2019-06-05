Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jill Crofts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jill Elizabeth Crofts

Notice Condolences

Jill Elizabeth Crofts Notice
CROFTS
Jill Elizabeth
Passed away peacefully at Polebrook Nursing Home, Oundle on Monday 27th May, 2019 aged 76 years. Beloved wife of the late John, dearly loved mum, nanna, sister, aunt and dear friend. Funeral Service to be held at Fenland Crematorium, on Thursday 6th June at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Jill for Cancer Research UK may be made at the service. George James & Son (inc. Brewins) City Road, March, Cambs PE15 9LT. Tel: 01354 652208 www.georgejamesandson.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.