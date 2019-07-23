Home

W Bailey & Son
55 Lynn Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 3DE
01945 584762
Sadly passed away on 11th July 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved husband of Janet, loving dad to Julie, Robert and Paul, much loved grandad, great grandad and friend to many. Jim will be sadly missed by all who knew him.His funeral service shall take place on Wednesday 7th August 2019 at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn at 1:45pm. All flowers welcome. For any further information please contact W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs. PE13 3DE. Tel: 01945 584762
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 23, 2019
