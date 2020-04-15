|
|
WOOD
Jim
passed away suddenly, but peacefully on Sunday 5 th April 2020, aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Myrna, dad of Amanda, Peter and Andrew, and a much loved father-in-law, brother and grandad. He will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Due to social distancing and self-isolation, immediate family only will attend his funeral. Myrna and family would like to thank everyone for their kind thoughts and messages at this sad time. Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY Tel: 01945 475495.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 15, 2020