Home

POWERED BY

Services
W & W G West
Love Lane
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 1HP
01945 584512
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan BENNINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan BENNINGTON

Notice Condolences

Joan BENNINGTON Notice
BENNINGTON

Joan Ellen

Sadly passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 10th September 2020 aged 99 years. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd and mum of the late Paul. Much loved mum of Peter and Christine, a devoted nan to Johnathan, Trevor and their families. She will be sorely missed by all her family and friends. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be made to East Anglian Air Ambulance at the service or via the charities website. All enquiries to W & W G West Funeral Directors, 1 Love Lane, Wisbech PE13 1HP Tel: 01945 584512
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -