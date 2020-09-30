|
|
BENNINGTON
Joan Ellen
Sadly passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 10th September 2020 aged 99 years. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd and mum of the late Paul. Much loved mum of Peter and Christine, a devoted nan to Johnathan, Trevor and their families. She will be sorely missed by all her family and friends. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be made to East Anglian Air Ambulance at the service or via the charities website. All enquiries to W & W G West Funeral Directors, 1 Love Lane, Wisbech PE13 1HP Tel: 01945 584512
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 30, 2020