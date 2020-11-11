|
|
Joan Ellen
Bennington
The family would like to thank most sincerely all who were able to attend Joan's funeral service, sadly no wake was able to take place due to current restrictions, also for the many cards, flowers and messages of condolence received and for all the donations to the East Anglian Air Ambulance which totalled £135.00. Special thanks to Reverend Sandra Gardner for a lovely service and fitting tribute to Joan. Our sincere thanks to all at W & W G West Funeral Directors for the care, respect and dignity shown to all the family at this sad time.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 11, 2020