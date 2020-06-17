Home

A.R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director
Pinfold Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE14 9DZ
01945 772502
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
12:15
Mintlyn Crematorium
King's Lynn
Joan BIDWELL

BIDWELL

Joan (née Chalke)

passed peacefully away at home on Saturday 6th June 2020, aged 96 years. Beloved Wife of the late Arnold, treasured Sister and Aunt who will be sadly missed. Due to government restrictions a private funeral will take place on Tuesday 23rd June at 12.15pm at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn. Family flowers only please and any donations will be for Upwell Health Centre which may be sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 17, 2020
